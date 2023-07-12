FIRST COUNCIL MEETING FOR CR ROBYN TURNER

Councillor Robyn Turner, who joined Lachlan Shire Council, after winning the recent D Ward By-Election that was held earlier this year, attended her first Ordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, 28 June.

The Lachlan Shire D Ward By-Election was held on Saturday, 20 May after the passing of Councillor Elaine Bendall last year.

Councillor Turner defeated Kim Jones 343 votes to 239 votes, after counting was finalised on Monday, 5 June by the NSW Electoral Commission.

“Many of you will know me as I’ve lived on our farm, halfway between Tulli and Lake all my adult life,” she wrote in a post on the Tullibigeal Notice Board Facebook Page.

“Our kids went to Lake and Tulli Central Schools and played footy with the town teams.

“I’ve also done casual work at the schools plus Lake LSC doing rates and RTA plus at the TAFE. I really enjoy the voluntary work I’ve done over the years with CWA, Lower Lachlan CS, Blue Waters, our show art section, canteen, P and C, Mothers Club etc. I’m also a JP (NSW) and hosted the Rotary Islander Children when that was operating.

“My focus on running for council is to assist D Ward residents being a voice for their concerns and needs. And also aspiring for equity and enhancement for all Lachlan Shire residents.

“The classic Council 3R’s (rates, roads and rubbish plus water) are still very relevant to me today. Especially with the new Valuer General valuation figures. I am passionate in promoting our region and thus would really appreciate your support in this election,” the post concluded.

Cr Turner is one of 10 Councillors who represent the Lachlan Shire. The others include Councillor Dennis Brady (D Ward), Councillor John Medcalf OAM (A Ward), Councillor Megan Mortimer (A Ward), Councillor Melissa Rees (B Ward), Councillor Melissa Blewitt (B Ward), Councillor Peter Harris (C Ward), Councillor Dave Carter (C Ward), Councillor Paul Phillips (E Ward) and Councillor Judith Bartholomew (E Ward).