FIRST CAMP OF THE YEAR FOR DOWN THE TRACK

Down The Track in Lake Cargelligo held their first camp of 2023. The weather may have been sweltering but nothing was going to stop participants from conducting fish studies and working together with friends. Down the Track would like to thank fish expert Adam, for always delivering the best experience possible; Skippy and Libby from the Lake Cargelligo Wetlands Society for always being so generous with their time and resources; Alison for being an amazing host; Thomas from NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust; and Andrè for being an amazing supporter. “There’s so much that goes into these weekends to make them happen but wow it’s so worthwhile!” a post on the Down The Track Facebook Page read. “Here at Down The Track we say every day’s a school day because every day we learn something new. “We’ll be doing it all again soon. Stay tuned!” the post concluded. Image Credits: Down The Track Facebook Page.