FIRST BOOMERANG BAGS SEWING BEE HELD

By Melissa Blewitt

If you are looking to be part of tackling plastic pollution, then volunteer with Boomerangs Bags.

The idea behind the bags is to provide community connectedness and to tackle plastic pollution at a grassroots level by making bags locally from upcycled fabrics to replace single use plastic bags.

The Group, meets on a monthly basis (Fridays) at Western Plains Regional Development (18 William Street, Condobolin) from 10am to 12pm.

Their first Sewing Bee, held on Friday, 26 February, was attended by a small but dedicated band of community members who cut materials, ironed, stamped and sewed.

One of the volunteers, Margaret Swanston, has been helping since Boomerang Bags first began in Condobolin.

She was born in the old hospital in Condobolin and grew up on a farm to the north of town.

Her grandmother was a seamstress in England before moving to Australia, which is where Margaret learnt to sew. She would sew dolls clothes or darn her brother’s socks.

With one sister and eight brothers on the farm, they had their jobs to do in the morning with the animals then the rest of the day was theirs to play and explore outside in the paddocks – as long as they were home for dinner.

Margaret saw an advertisement calling for volunteers years ago when Boomerang Bags first began in Condobolin, and she has volunteered and helped ever since.

“We are lucky to have such a driving force in Margaret, she has tirelessly donated her time helping others to learn, and encouraging their involvement in the initiative,” Condobolin and Districts Landcare Coordinator Sarah Cranney stated.

“No sewing bees were held last year due to COVID, however we are excited for them to start up again this year.

“We will be hosting a sewing bee at Western Plains Regional Development from 10am-12pm on the last Friday of each month – the next will be on March 26th!

“All abilities and ages are welcome to come in and join us.

“If you are unable to join us, please donate any unwanted fabric to the Condobolin Library.

“The bags are sold for $2 at the Condobolin Library and the Newsagency, and encourage the end of single use plastic bags.

“We are grateful for the support of WPRD, and for the use of their space to hold our sewing bees,” she concluded.

The next Boomerang Bags Sewing Bee will be held on Friday, 26 March followed by 30 April, 28 May, 25 June, 30 July, 27 August, 24 September, 29 October and 26 November.

For more information, or to get involved, feel free to contact Sarah Cranney on 0499 199 018