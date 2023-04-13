FIRE SEASON EXTENDED FOR THE LACHLAN LGA

The bush fire danger period has been extended for the Lachlan Local Government Area (LGA), which Condobolin and the Lachlan Shire is a part of, until 30 April.

With an increased risk of grass fires continuing across large parts of the state, the NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) has decided to extend the bush fire danger period in 44 LGA’s.

Forbes, Parkes and Weddin LGA’s join Lachlan in having the bush fire danger period extended.

Commissioner of the RFS Rob Rogers said the end of March normally marks the end of the bush fire danger period but with high fuel loads and warmer than average temperatures, fire restrictions will continue in many areas.

“In the last month alone, firefighters have worked on more than 850 bush and grass fires burning over 66,000 hectares,” he explained.

“Fire activity in March accounts for almost 50 per cent of the hectares burnt across the whole fire season.

“Unfortunately, eight homes, 15 outbuildings and hundreds of livestock have been lost across firegrounds however hundreds more homes and buildings have been saved due to the actions of firefighters and landholders.”

Commissioner Rogers added research commissioned by the RFS shows one in two people in NSW have taken action to prepare their property for the threat of bush and grass fire.

“I remind all landholders and residents of the need to have a well prepared property and importantly discuss their bush fire survival plan and know what they’ll do if threatened by fire,” he said.

“Fire Permits are no longer required for those in areas outside the Bush Fire Danger Period.

“For those in areas where the Bush Fire Danger Period has been extended, fire permits will still be required and you must notify neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.

“Given the prevailing dry conditions, it is vital when conducting a burn on your property it is safe to do so and make sure that you comply with the rules, even if you have conducted burns on your property for years.

“Don’t be the fire risk to your community, know your obligations if conducting burns and know the costs if you do the wrong thing, but most importantly, if a fire does get out of hand, make sure you report it immediately to Triple Zero (000).”

Commissioner Rogers also acknowledged the more than 5,000 RFS members deployed to support the NSW SES and local brigades with storm and flood operations over the season as well.

“Thank you to every one of our members for their ongoing commitment to prepare and protect communities across NSW,” he said.

“As the threat of bush and grass fires lingers, I am encouraged by their willingness to do what they can, time and time again and the residents of NSW are better for it.

“Our volunteers could also not do what they do without the support and encouragement of families, friends, colleagues and employers and so I thank them as well.”