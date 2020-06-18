FIRE DESTROYS SHED

A fire destroyed chemicals and machinery at a property near Condobolin on Tuesday, 2 June.

Condo Headquarters along with Barratta Rural Fire Brigade were called to ‘Glenlee’, which is part of the Kiagarthur aggregation, at 7.02pm. The teams were confronted with a large shed fire upon arrival on the scene.

“We were confronted with a large shed fire with chemicals and machinery and exploding gas bottles,” a post on the Condo Rfs Facebook Page read on 2 June.

“We then called for assistance from FRNSW259 to help bring it under control. “A big thankyou to everyone who attend the incident,” the post concluded.

By Melissa Blewitt.