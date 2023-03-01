FIRE AT RESERVOIR HILL

A fire broke out on reservoir (Ressie) Hill in Condobolin at around 3pm on Saturday, 18 February.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service a ‘Watch and Act’ Alert was issued for a grass fire burning between Brady Street and Cunningham Street to the east of McDonnell Street at around 3pm on Saturday, 18 February.

The grassfire burned in a north easterly direction, away from McDonnell Street, Condobolin. It also burned past the Reservoir Hill lookout on Brady Street.

Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service (RFS) firefighters were quickly on the scene and were assisted by aircraft. The ‘Watch and Act; alert was downgraded to ‘Advice’ later in the evening.

No homes were destroyed by the fire, and there has been no indication as yet by authorities as to how the blaze may have started.

Many community members also helped during the fire, with residents taking to social media to thank those involved.

“Massive appreciation for all the firefighters, police, council workers and members of community who came to help out on Ressie Hill yesterday,” a post on the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group. “Don’t have words to express how much we appreciate all of you. I have no doubt that homes (and possibly lives) would have been lost, if not for your efforts. “Special shout-out to the firies who patrolled all night, until dawn this morning, making sure no spot fires were flaring. We saw you and were so grateful.”

Another comment made on the Condobolin Notice Board Facebook Group read: “It is hard to start naming, there were so many and I would hate to miss someone but we too would like to say THANK YOU and MUCH APPRECIATION GOES OUT TO ALL INVOLVED. Our local community and those that come in from other areas it was truly amazing to see the banning together of community spirit.”

“It was definitely a huge day! Massive team effort with Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin and NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade and so many brave members of our community protecting their own homes and neighbours etc also massive thanks to all crews from out of town that came to assist,” another person wrote.

“Small communities pull together in time of need. Massive thanks to all that were involved in putting out the fires and helping and supporting everyone. We appreciate you. We can never thank everyone enough,” was another comment made.

On Saturday, 18 February there were 40 fires burning across NSW, with the mercury hitting 41.3 degrees at Condobolin, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.