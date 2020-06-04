FINDING STRENGTH

Florist La Fleur is used to meeting challenges head on.

The Condobolin business has faced drought and a global pandemic in the last few years, but it remains committed to providing a quality service to the area.

“It’s been tough,” owner Brenda Haworth explained.

“The area has been in drought for some time and then you add the Coronavirus to the equation, and it makes for tough times for local businesses.

“I am thankful that my business was not closed down during the COVID-19 restrictions, and I was able to continue to trade during this time.

“I want to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to the local community for their continued support. I truly do appreciate it.”

By Melissa Blewitt.