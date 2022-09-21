The fifth Condobolin Tattoo has been hailed a success by organisers. A tremendous crowd turned out to watch the street parade and the evening performance in the RSL Car Park on Saturday, 10 September. The Condobolin community and visitors were able to see and hear amazing bands and dancers. The Lithgow Highland Pipe Band, The Scots All Saints College Pipes & Drums Band, Wagga and District Highland Pipe Band, Yanco Agricultural High School Drum Corp, Leeton Pipe Band, The Granville Boys High School, The Galari Bila Waga Dhannys, The Joy Reiher School of Scottish Dancing, Parkes Shire Concert Band, and our own Condobolin RSL Pipe Band.

To the Condobolin Community.

On behalf of the Condobolin Tattoo organisers, we would like to thank the community for supporting our Tattoo held on Saturday 10th September 2022. The people who came and watched the 5pm parade in Bathurst Street and the audience at the evening performance in the RSL Club carpark were tremendous. The Condobolin community and visitors, were able to see and hear amazing bands and dancers. The Lithgow Highland Pipe Band, The Scots All Saints College Pipes & Drums Band, Wagga and District Highland Pipe Band, Yanco Agricultural High School Drum Corp, Leeton Pipe Band, The Granville Boys High School, The Galari Bila Waga Dhannys, The Joy Reiher School of Scottish Dancing, Parkes Shire Concert Band, and our own Condobolin RSL Pipe Band.

John Medcalf OAM, our Mayor and member of the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band, did a great job as our MC for the night. G and S Fabrications and Vane-Tempest Bros helped with the erection of the Castle. The Condobolin RSL Club Bistro fed the people along with Mel McDonald providing tea/coffee and treats from Happy Dayz and Mellissa Speer with No Moo ice-cream. Along with others such as Simon Carey Condobolin Trenching & Backhoe Services, Owens Rural Supplies, Kelly Mooney JN Straney and Son, Condobolin SES, Condobolin CWA, Condobolin Pre-School, Condobolin Family Support, Beryl Powell, Lindy Hall, Vicki and Mick Hanlon, Kathy Parnaby Photography plus many other individuals who contributed to the night. This free ticketed night would not have been possible without our sponsors – Condobolin RSL Club, Lachlan Shire Council, Evolution Mining, Chamens Supa IGA and Liquor, APA Group, Lachlan Arts Council and Condobolin PAH and I Association.

Thank you to all who supported the Tattoo.

Robert Neal – Pipe Major – Condobolin RSL Pipe Band.