FESTIVE FUN FOR WILLOWBEND

Willowbend Sports Centre 2877 held their Christmas Party at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 11 December. Manager Brayden Davis thanked his staff, Trisha Golya, Damian Bell and Arabella Blewitt for their dedication and commitment to being part of the team during 2021. He added while there had been challenges, the support from the community had been amazing. A raffle was also held on the night with Zoe Lark taking home first prize, Jackie Coe claiming second and Bruce Sauerbier securing third. Those in attendance enjoyed a barbecue and an assortment of salads and other delicious goodies. MB.