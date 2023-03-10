FELTON INDUSTRIES PARTNERS WITH INDIGENOUS ARTIST

Felton Industries, whose headquarters is located in Condobolin, has partnered with award-winning Indigenous Artist, Brett Parker, Billyara to create a new outdoor furniture range that celebrates and explores Indigenous art and culture.

‘Caring for Country’ was the theme chosen by Brett to represent through his art. This concept explores the sustainable land management practices that First Nations people undertake and the key role these practices play in continuing their culture.

“It unites contemporary outdoor furniture with spectacular Indigenous art, creating places to connect,” a statement from Felton Industries on Tuesday, 7 February, said.

“The new furniture offers an opportunity to enjoy and celebrate Indigenous art and culture and to explore the meaning behind the art.

“By scanning a unique QR code located on the outdoor furniture, people can watch a video of Brett discussing the art in front of them and the stories associated with it.”

Brett’s objective for the creation of his art is to educate and engage the community through art.

He is from the Wiradjuri tribe and is proud to be celebrating 35 years as an artist and educator. During this time, he has worked on projects with schools, holiday parks, and with councils, facilitating parks and outdoor areas and maintaining places where people can connect. Billyara is his totem, an eagle which stems from his connection with the land.

“Partnering with Felton has allowed me to bring my art to an outdoor furniture range, something I was always interested in doing. It offers a place for people to connect, enjoy, and learn about Indigenous art and culture,” Brett Parker, Billyara said.

Felton designs and manufactures 100 per cent Australian made outdoor furniture that can be found in schools, parks, sports clubs and venues throughout Australia. They have been supplying seating solutions to educational, commercial, community and sporting environments for more than 20 years.

“Our objective was to build premium quality outdoor furniture that showcases Indigenous art in schools, public spaces and venues around Australia,” Director at Felton Industries Jonathon Wiggins explained.