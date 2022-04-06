FEDERATION PROJECT TO BREATHE LIFE INTO MINE AND REGIONAL ECONOMY

Aurelia Metals is bringing a fresh perspective to a historic mining region with one of the State’s most successful exploration programs uncovering a new mine that could provide up to 250 regional jobs and a significant economic injection.

The Federation deposit was discovered in April 2019 and continues to prove itself as one of the highest grade base metals deposits in the country comprising lead, zinc, gold and silver.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Clifford said a Feasibility Study is currently underway to evaluate the development of a satellite underground mine 10km south of its existing Hera Mine in Nymagee.

“The Hera Mine has been operating for eight years and the proposed Federation development will produce metals that are constantly used in everyday life.

“As Hera comes to the end of operations, we now have a fantastic opportunity to sustain hundreds of regional jobs with the development of the Federation Mine,” Mr Clifford said.

The proposed mine development will include an expanded camp at Hera to accommodate the workforce, an exploration decline, and associated surface infrastructure.

The majority of the ore mined from the Federation deposit is expected to be transported along Burthong Road to the Hera Mine with potential for some material to be hauled to Aurelia’s Peak Mine near Cobar.

Ore will be processed at the processing plant at Hera Mine with concentrate trucked to Hermidale for railing.

Aurelia Metals has submitted a State Significant Development (SSD) application for development consent under the NSW Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and has now released an Environmental Impact Statement for public comment.

“We look forward to receiving public comments to ensure we are mitigating any social impacts and maximising the opportunities our mine brings for surrounding local communities,” Mr Clifford said.

“Many have done it tough over the last two years and we are excited by the prospect a new mine presents to ensure regional families can continue to benefit from the jobs, and local business and community support that flow from our operations.”

Media Release and Images: Contributed