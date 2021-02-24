FATAL CRASH NEAR CONDOBOLIN

A man, believed to be from Condobolin, has died following a single-vehicle crash near Condobolin on Valentine’s Day.

About 12.30am on Sunday, 14 February 2021, emergency services were called to Lake Cargelligo Road, Condobolin, after a passing motorist located a Nissan Navara crashed.

The driver and sole occupant, a 33-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died a short time later.

Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information courtesy of NSW Police Media.