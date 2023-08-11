FARMER DUSTIN LOOKING FOR LOVE

Condobolin’s Dustin Manwaring is hoping to find love on the 2024 season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The 26-year-old is one of eight farmers who have been named as those who may be chosen to be part of the next series.

Others include Farmer Nick (22, Hindmarsh Tiers, South Australia), Farmer Joe (33, Nimmitabel, NSW), Farmer Bert (30, Wamuran, Queensland), Farmer Zac (28, Strathalbyn, South Australia), Farmer Dean (25, Kandanga, Queensland), Farmer Todd (33, Narrabri, NSW) and Farmer Tom (22, Tabilk, Victoria). It is believed five of the eight farmers will appear on the show as part of the 2024 season.

Farmer Wants a Wife has shared images of the eight farmers on social medial platforms, encouraging single women to sign up for their chance to find love. The captions read: “Are you a single lady ready for love? Apply now for your chance at true romance with one of our 2024 farmers!”

On the ‘Learn More About Dustin’ Page on www.farmerwantsawife.com.au, interested women can find out more about Dustin. “I would say I can sometimes be a little quiet and shy at first, but once I am comfortable around you, you won’t be able to keep me quiet! I am fun, happy, love a laugh and to take the mickey. But I am very serious about work, the farm and my family. I am very ambitious, driven to succeed and grow the family farm,” he wrote under the heading Describe yourself in a few sentences.

He said five things that make him unique include that he enjoys cooking and can make a mean mashed potato, he is allergic to cats, he doesn’t like peas, his grandfather was one of the first farmers to grow crops in his area, and his greatest fear is failure.

“I would love a partner that is happy, fun, loving, loves a good time, easy going, thick-skinned, tough, resilient, loyal, not afraid to have a go, and family oriented,” Dustin explained under the heading what sort of a partner was he looking for. He believes “good communication, loyalty, positivity, resilience, and a good attitude. I believe all of these things are the foundations to a successful relationship.”

Under the values he prides himself most on heading, he said: “My ability to forgive and move forward. I am not a grudge holder by any means. I am honest and positive. Also, fair and understanding. I pride myself on my work ethic and enthusiasm.”

As for his philosophy on love? “I think it is the most important thing in life, without loving relationships you don’t really have anything. I have great examples of successful loving relationships to look up to in my parents and grandparents. Ultimately, I would love that for myself.”

Dustin was also asked what he would like to say to anyone thinking of applying to meet him: “I am genuinely looking for a partner for life so I would like to meet someone who is ready to settle down and ready to move to the farm. I’m so excited to meet you and I hope that you’re just a genuine, lovely woman who is ready to get to know me and hopefully fall in love.”

To apply to register interest in meeting Dustin, or any of the other farmers, head to www.farmerwantsawife.com.au