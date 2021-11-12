FAREWELL AND THANK YOU CEE

After more than 10 years working to prepare and provide students and staff with healthy and delicious food, much loved Canteen Manager Cee, has retired from the Condobolin Public School canteen. On Wednesday, 27 October, student Leaders Taya Donovan, Bede Leighton, and Tamera Kirby, on behalf of all students and staff, had the opportunity to present Cee with a special card and a ‘thank you’ gift. “Thank you, Cee for your caring commitment over time to students at Condobolin Public School. We wish you all the best and look forward to seeing you around town!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.

Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.