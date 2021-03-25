On Thursday the 11th of March the volunteers at
Contributed.
Posted By: Hayley
March 25, 2021
On Thursday the 11th of March the volunteers at St Vincent de Paul met to farewell Agnes Burns who is moving away. She was presented with a bunch of flowers as thanks from her coworkers.
Agnes has been much valued volunteer at Vinnies for 50 years and will be sadly missed by all her Vinnies friends. Co-workers said “It was lovely to celebrate her huge contribution to Vinnies Centre and Conference. She was a coordinator until her retirement and is sorely missed by all her Vinnies friends. She is a life member of both the Centre (shop) and the Conference(welfare). She is now enjoying residency at Lifecare Retirement Village.
