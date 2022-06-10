FANTASTIC RESULT FOR CPS AT LACHLAN CROSS COUNTRY

Condobolin Public School (CPS) had a fantastic day at Lachlan Cross Country on Friday, 20 May. The School has 16 runners heading off to the Western Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) at Guerie on 15 June. Cleo, Isabelle, Rory, Stella, Emmaline, Georgina, Murray, Isabella, Zahlee, Anastasia, Sid, Sonny, Rachel, Bella, Baden and Charles will be strong, smart and proud when they represent their school and community. “Everyone ran so well and were wonderful representatives for CPS,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Congratulations to all students and thank you to the parents for being the cheer squad. “We look forward to the next round in June.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.