FANTASTIC FOUR

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Wednesday 9th December the final of the 2020 Drawn Fours was played, the teams chose to play this match in the evening and by all accounts proved an excellent decision. Liz Goodsell, Colleen Helyar, Marilyn Seton and Judy Johnson (S) played Margaret Dopper, Danielle Thompson, Wendy Ryan and Pam Nicholl (S). After the twenty first end had been completed, the score was tied. An extra end had to be played to decide the winning team, and like the “draw shot queen” she has always been, Pam played the perfect last bowl to seal a win for her team. Congratulations to all players for their great consistent bowls played throughout the game.

Thursday 10th was our Christmas luncheon, our Croquet ladies join in the festive day. Santa left a parcel for all who attended.

President Colleen thanked Michael and his bar staff for all their help over this trying twelve months. Green Keepers and volunteers, also the Men’s Bowls committee, under the leadership of President Alan Stuckey, were all acknowledged for a job well done.

The combined Men’s and Ladies’ Bowls, B-B-Q and Presentation will be held on Sunday 20th December. Bowls will commence 10.00am, names in by 9.30am. All members are welcome to attend, come and celebrate with all the winners for 2020.

Best wishes for those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP