FANTASTIC DAY AT THE TRACK

On Saturday 4th March, Tottenham held their annual Tottenham Picnic Races.

Below is a report of all the winners from the day. This was contributed by Lesley Hillam and June Colley.

Best dressed Categories sponsored by Whitneys Jewellers & Liberty Rural.

Best Dressed Lady – Michelle Myers

Best Dressed Gent – David Greig

Best Millinery – Kerry Kempnich – Sponsored by Julie Herbert.

Race 1 – Winner – Yorker trained by Connie Greig (Dubbo), ridden by Leandro Ribeiro owned by Jones Partnership, second My Pointer owned and trained by Alan Prisk (Cobar) ridden by Kate Petersen, third Princess Factor Owned & Trained by Rodney Robb (Nyngan) ridden by Emily Waters. Race sponored by The Logan Family.

Race 2 – Winner – Sindagar trained by Rodney Robb, ridden by Leandro Ribeiro owned by the Condobolin Partnership consisting of Mark Ward, David Simmons, Joy Gibson & J Gibson, P Brasnett. Second was Saint Olga also trained by Rodney Robb, ridden by Breanna Bourke owned by Wendy Robb, Third was Ready to skate trained by Jeremy Sylvester (Cessnock) ridden by Ricky Blewitt, owned by K Formosa. Sponsored by Tottenham Hotel.

Race 3 – Winner – Addictions trained by Cassandra Stummer (Muswellbrook) ridden by Emily Waters owned by M W Brown, second Billy Bent Ear trained by Connie Greig, ridden by Leandro Ribeiro owned by Jones Partnership, third was Everyone trained by Connie Greig, ridden by Breanna Bourke owned by Jones Partnership race sponsored by Hutcheon & Pearce & Carter, Lindsay & Weber Stock & Station Agents.

Race 4 – Winner – Pahan trained by Connie Greig, ridden by Leandro Ribeiro owned by Jones Partnership, second Hammoon Sweetheart trained by Rodney Robb, ridden by Breanna Bourke owned by P Frampton & W Robb, third Manadria trained by Janelle Galea (Dubbo) ridden by Ricky Blewitt owned by J Galea, B Wilson, C & S Sheather race sponsored by Gabe Holmes of Fiveways Legal.

Race 5 – Winner – Inzaghi trained by Connie Greig, ridden by Leandro Ribeiro owned by Jones Partnership, second Sons of Bourke trained by Rodney Robb, ridden by Emily Waters owned by M Spencer, K Dickson, F Hollman & G Knight, third Get Up Alby trained by Connie Greig ridden by Breanna Bourke owned by Jones Partnership race sponsored by Robinson Grain.

Race 6 – Winner – Coop’s trained by Clint Lundholm (Dubbo) ridden by L Ribeiro owned by P, J & S Wickman & N Cush, second Electric Daisy trained by Tammy Boyd, ridden by Ashley Boyd owned by T & A Boyd & D & M Allendi, third Chloebella Rose trained by Allan Prisk ridden by Kate Petersen owned by G Prisk. Race sponsored by Local Businesses – A & B Rural, S Mawbey Electrical, TDG Contracting, AJ Mechanical, Western Farm Machinery, Tottenham Rural Trading, D Guthrie Contracting.

Delta Ag & Foodworks sponsored a free luncheon for everyone. Final numbers were approx. 750. Image Credits: Tottenham Picnic Races Facebook page.