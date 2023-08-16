FAMILIES STILL LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

There is still no closure for the family of a man who went missing from Condobolin 24 years ago.

National Missing Persons Week (NMPW) aims to raise national awareness in the hope that the Australian community can help connect the missing pieces of the puzzle. It was held from 30 July until 5 July in 2023.

James Earl Patrick Rice was last seen when a neighbour dropped him off near his property in Condobolin. Concerns were raised when family and friends had not heard from him for a long period of time. This was very unusual for James.

Mr Rice, 66 at the time, was described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with an olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes when he disappeared.

Police renewed their calls for new information into Mr Rice’s disappearance last year, after Police established Strike Force Jungarra in September 2021 when officers received new information about his case. Mr Rice’s disappearance is now being treated as suspicious.

In 2006 a coronial inquest found he had died but the circumstances of his death could not be determined.

Last year, Central North Police District Commander Superintendent Tim Chinn appealed to the community for any information about his disappearance.

“Mr Rice’s family deserve to know what happened to him, to gain some closure,” he said at the time.

Police are also seeking information that may assist them in the disappearance of Judith Young near Parkes.

Judith Young was last seen on Sunday, 5 December 1999 when she bought a Palomino mare and drove the horse back to her home in the small town of Gunningbland NSW, 25 kilometres west of Parkes.

She would be 63 years old now. At the time of her disappearance, she was described as 160 centimetres tall with a solid build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

An inquest into the disappearance and suspected death of Judith Young was conducted by Magistrate Sharon Freund at NSW State Coroner’s Court – Glebe in 2015, where she found “Judith Ann Young died sometime after 5 December 1999” and “in relation to the manner and cause of her death I make an open finding and refer the matter to the unsolved homicide squad.”

The Inquiry heard that Ms Young’s disappearance was not reported to Police until 25 August 2001, which was done by her brother William Henry who became concerned after he had not heard from her for approximately two years.

During the week long NMPW campaign, this year’s 35th National Missing Persons Week (NMPW) campaign focussed on 8 different unresolved cases dating as far back as 1964. These cases included The Stretton Wetlands case (Queensland), The Dandenong Ranges National Park Case (Victoria), The Mount Osmond Case (South Australia), The Leanyer Case (Northern Territory), The Pyrmont Case (NSW), The Pardoe Beach Case (Tasmania), The Chidlow Rifle Range Case (Western Australia) and The Kings Beach Case (South Australia).

According to www.missingpersons.gov.au in relation to the Dandenong Ranges National Park Case: “On the 18th March 2006, skeletal remains were located in the Dandenong Ranges National Park. An anthropological examination conducted identified the remains belonged to a Caucasian male, between 20 – 30 years of age with a stature between 167 – 180cm tall. It was estimated the male’s death likely occurred sometime between November 2005 and March 2006.”

In relation to The Kings Beach Case, www.missingpersons.gov.au said: “On the 4th October 1964, the body of a fully clothed deceased male was located on the sand at Kings Beach west of Victor Harbor, South Australia. The male located was of Caucasian appearance, and approximately 50 years of age. The male was approximately 180cm in stature with a medium build. He had brown hair which was greying and receding on his forehead. He had no upper teeth and only eight teeth in the front in his lower jaw. He was found wearing an olive-green tweed sports coat, dark grey Fletcher Jones trousers, khaki V-neck pullover, white neck shirt and black leather ripple soled size 10 shoes. Distinctive repairs were observed on the V-neck pullover and tweed jacket.”

Anyone with information relating to Mr Rice’s or Ms Young’s disappearances are urged to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.