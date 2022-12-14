FABULOUS FESTIVE FUN FOR LACHLAN HACC

Lachlan HACC held a combined volunteer and client Christmas party at the Condobolin RSL club on Wednesday, 23 November. Lachlan HACC has welcomed a new Co-Ordinator, Karen Thorp and another new staff member, Jasmine Venables, who has replaced Katie O’Hara, who is on maternity leave. Acting Lachlan HACC Co-ordinator (at the time) Cath Cooper said both ladies are full time which means the service will be able to meet more of the client’s needs. “Both girls are extremely passionate and knowledgeable and have hit the ground running, already proven to be an asset and more than capable to assist our seniors live their best life.” Image Credits: Hayley Egan.