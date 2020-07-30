EYE SCREENING AT LACHLAN CHILDREN SERVICES

Lachlan Children Services had a very special visitor on Thursday, 18 June.

Michelle from Western NSW Local Health District conducted the annual STEPS four year old eye screening program at the facility.

The STEPS program is an initiative of NSW Health and offers all four years old children free vision screening. This program aims to screen all children before they move on to formal schooling.

NSW Health advises all children to have their vision screened before they start school and strongly recommends that all four year old children participate in the vision screening program.

All children who were screened on Thursday, 18 June will receive a vision report, and if necessary an appointment will be made with an optometrist for further assessment.

By Melissa Blewitt.