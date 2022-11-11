The Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre have been exploring Wombat Stew and the children have been having a wonderful time learning about wombats. Even getting a chance to watch them live at the zoo on the centre’s “Suzie screen”. The children loved making their own wombat stews outside in the garden, adding lots of different ingredients like dirt, bark, rocks, flowers and water. “What a fabulous opportunity for them to work together, express their creativity, support and extend their imaginations.” read a post on the Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre Facebook Page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Preschool and Long Day Care Centre Facebook Page.