EXPLORING PATTERNS

During the end of Term 1, K/1/2/3 students explored patterns in mathematics.

From very simple patterns that repeat with two or three elements, to ascending and descending number patterns where students learned to identify the rule of the pattern with hands on materials, words, and numbers.

Learning to identify a pattern supports students to build foundations for more complex mathematical processes. The students thoroughly enjoyed these hands-on experiences and wanted to share their amazing work.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central Schools Newsletter.