We are seeking an experienced farm hand to work with farm owner as well as independently. Experience in operation of plant & machinery, as well as working with sheep and cattle is essential.
Other day to day jobs include fencing, maintenance of property infrastructure, bores and chemical use.
Farm cottage available if required.
Please email your application to gdstuckey@bigpond.com or phone Gavin on 0429 952 502.
EXPERIENCED FARM HAND
We are seeking an experienced farm hand to work with farm owner as well as independently. Experience in operation of plant & machinery, as well as working with sheep and cattle is essential.