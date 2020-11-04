EXCITING TIMES FOR CONDOBOLIN PRESCHOOL

The Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre is excited to announce the successful recruitment of a Centre Manager and Educational Manager and appreciates the efforts of the external interview panel, comprising of industry experts, during the recruitment process.

The role of Centre Manager has been accepted by Karen Worthington, and Elly Kemp will be joining the team as Educational Manager.

Karen is no stranger to the Centre having spent several years serving on the Management Committee. She brings a wealth of knowledge and skills in the area of community engagement, navigating governance and compliance frameworks and risk management.

Having owned and operated her own Childcare Centre and with a deep passion for Early Childhood Education, Elly will work closely with our Room Leaders and Educators to implement programs that are aligned with the Early Years Learning Framework, staff training and development and provide support to Karen in her role.

President, Vickie Tyson said she is excited about both Karen and Elly joining the team and says “the experience, leadership and passion they both bring to their new roles means the Centre’s future is looking bright.”

“I’m very excited to be taking on the role of Centre Manager and look forward to getting in and giving it 100 per cent. Having spent the majority of my working life surrounded by legislation, compliance and continuous improvement, revitalising the Centre’s Quality Improvement Plan and ensuring overall compliance with the National Quality Framework will be a high priority,” Karen said.

“Building relationships with the Centre’s families, the community and our service providers is also a key focus area for me and I can’t wait to start engaging with all the people that make our Centre such a wonderful place”. “And, I will be jumping in and starting a Diploma in Early Childhood Education this year; it’s going to be a busy, but exciting end to 2020.

“I’m grateful to be stepping into this role after the Centre’s long serving Director, Melissa Nesbitt. Melissa achieved many milestones during her time at the Centre and I’m thrilled to be leading the team in growing the Centre while continuing to deliver a quality service to the community.”

Joining as Educational Manager, Elly said she is excited about developing a dynamic and child focused learning program that celebrates the Early Years Learning Framework with measurable outcomes for our children.

“I’m passionate about creating experiences – immersing ourselves in nature, art and messy play, role play, occupational therapy and language development. I want to focus on the skills, abilities and strengths of each child and lead our Educators in scaffolding new challenges and opportunities for growth, while also empowering staff to achieve their goals through further education and training,” Elly said.

“I would say my most important role will be the absolute happiness of the children who attend our wonderful centre and to ensure they take home memories and experiences they will carry throughout their lives” said Elly.

Both ladies are excited to join the team in delivering an exceptional service for our families. The Centre is currently in the process of recruiting an additional Early Childhood Teacher to join the team and looks forward to introducing the successful applicant to our children and families.

“In other exciting centre news, we are pleased to announce that all licencing and occupancy requirements in relation to the building extension have been finalised. Over the coming weeks we will commence the transition into our new spaces,” Vickie said.

The Centre looks forward to celebrating this milestone with their families, the community and past and present committee members who have all played a huge part in bringing the extension to life. They are working through plans in line with the Covid-19 guidelines and at this stage an official opening is likely for early 2021.

Contributed.