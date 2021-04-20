EXCEPTIONAL EXHIBITION

By Melissa Blewitt

The official opening of the Condobolin District Landcare Water and Birds Art Exhibition was a wonderful success.

Held at the Condobolin Community Centre on Friday, 9 April, the event was attended by over 100 people.

Acclaimed photographer, David Stowe, opened the exhibition. He shared stories with the crowd, about some of his many great adventures in the search of birds all across the country.

The Exhibition featured the Condobolin SHINE Women’s group, Karen Tooth, and photographers Warren Chad and Mal Carnegie.

Renowned local artist Karen Tooth conducted workshops with the SHINE Women’s group at Western Plains Regional Development every Thursday where they created some amazing pieces.

“We received great support from the community on opening night,” Local Landcare Coordinator Sarah Cranney stated.

“A huge thank you to all that were involved in putting it together, the artists especially and our curator – the very talented Rex Press.”

The Exhibition itself will be open for two weeks (Monday to Saturday), from Monday, 10 April to Saturday, 24 April from 10am to 4pm.