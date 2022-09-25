EXCELLING AT NSWCHSSA CHAMPIONSHIP

Condobolin High School students excelled at the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association (NSWCHSSA) Secondary Athletics Championship.

The 14 Years Boys Relay Team made the final and ran an amazing race to finish fifth.

Triston Ross smashed his personal best, taking out fourth place in High Jump. Riley Keen also placed fourth in his Shot Put event.

All students put in a phenomenal effort and represented their School and community with great pride.

The marquee fixture was back at Olympic Park after two years interrupted by COVID-19.

The championship features approximately 1,800 students (including 58 multi-class athletes), 120 staff and 4,000 spectators competing over three days.

A launching pad for some of the country’s finest athletes such as 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Brandon Starc (The Hills Sports High School), the NSWCHSSA Secondary Athletics Championship showcases participants across 265 events in track and field.

“It is such a positive to have state athletics happening again after the past two years of COVID disruption,” NSWCHSSA Executive Officer Jacky Patrick explained.

“School athletics carnivals are such a strong part of the culture for many schools. Students can feel a real sense of connection and belonging when they are selected to represent and progress through the pathway at school, zone, association, state and national level competition.

“It is particularly exciting that we have also seen so many Australians perform extremely well in athletics at the recent Commonwealth Games.”