EXCELLENT RUGBY LEAGUE EFFORTS RECOGNISED

Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their end of season Presentation Day at the SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 11 September. Around 200 children were registered with the Club in 2022.

The Under 14s Blue (Tackle) and Under 11 League Tag (Blue) were named joint Teams of the Year.

Players and their families enjoyed a barbecue lunch and a refreshment, while the official duties were underway.

Club Captain Suzanna Wright and Condobolin JRL President Nathan Smith cut the celebratory cake.

All coaches were pleased with the 2022 season and are looking forward to another great year in 2023.

The Coaches presented various individual awards to players and following is a list of winners.

Under 10s Blue Trophy Award winners: Wyatt Denyer (Best and Fairest), Peter Elias (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Hudson Taylor (Most Consistent), Jack Little (Most Improved), and Quade Peterson (Trainers Award).

Under 10s Gold Trophy winners: Banjo Elliott (Best and Fairest), Oscar Charters (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Joseph Fitzgerald (Most Consistent), Mack Packham (Most Improved), Ben Scarce (Trainers Award) and Rory Packham (Players Player).

Under 11s League Tag Blue Trophy Winners: Elle Williams and Emmaline Blewitt (Best and Fairest), Janayah Johnson (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Vashti Williams (Most Consistent), Kiarhla Colliss and Evie Aveyard (Most Improved), Hayley Bell (Trainers Award), and Hayley Small and Mahayla Atkinson (Players Players).

Under 11s League Tag Gold Trophy winners: Lucy McFadyen (Best and Fairest), Rubie Haworth (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Amelia Pearson and Raquel Read (Most Consistent), Charlie McCartney (Most Improved), Kenzie Riley and Tighe Worthington (Trainers Award) and Stella Jarick (Players Player).

Under 12s Blue Trophy winners: Callum Porter (Best and Fairest), Josh Grimmond (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Isaiah Richards (Most Consistent), Mason Johnson (Most Improved), Jason Kirby (Trainers Award) and Josh Grimmond (Players Player).

Under 12s Gold Trophy winners: Tyler Dargin (Best and Fairest), Baden Riley (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Brock Schultz (Most Consistent), William Coe (Most Improved), Eli Heffernan (Trainers Award) and Tyler Dargin (Players Player).

Under 14s League Tag Blue Trophy winners: Taleah Capewell (Best and Fairest), Rachel Grimmond and Ahriyah Porter (Best and Fairest Runner Ups), Shayleen Coe (Most Consistent), Jalanah Read (Most Improved), Catalina Elias and Isabella Pawsey (Trainers Awards) and Taleah Capewell (Players Player).

Under 14s League Tag Gold Trophy winners: Sophia Stuckey (Best and Fairest), Taya Donovan (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Erinne Jacobs and Alyssa Anson (Most Consistent), Georgia Clemson and Holly McCarten (Most Improved) and Yasmine Brown (Trainers Award).

Under 14s Blue Trophy winners: Braith Sloane and Kyron Nixon-Croaker (Best and Fairest), Rowen Powell (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Levi Johnson and Nate Vincent (Most Consistent), Ryley Smith (Most Improved), Brody Vaueu (Trainers Award) and Braoth Sloane and Kyron Nixon-Croaker (Players Players).

Under 17s League Tag Blue Trophy winners: Arabella Blewitt (Best and Fairest), Mackayalah Coe (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Tattrearna Capewell (Most Consistent), Jessica Wallner (Most Improved), Suzanna Wright (Trainers Award), and Ladeisha-Lee Capewell (Players Player).

Under 16s Blue Trophy Winners: Ryan Goodsell (Best and Fairest), Noah Nash (Best and Fairest Runner Up), Allan Folkers and Paddy Williams (Most Consistent), Hudson Cartwright (Most Improved), Tyler Bell (Trainers Award) and Ryan Goodsell (Players Player).