EXCELLENT ENTRIES AT DOG TRIALS

Despite the rain and cold temperatures, the annual Condobolin Dog Trials went ahead on Saturday, 2 July.

Entries were excellent and judges were impressed by those who participated.

Winners on the day included Howard Crouch and Dolly, who took out the Three Sheep Open category with 85 points. Runner Up was Jim Johnson and Charlie on 75 points.

In the Yard Dog section, Mitch Robertson and Angel were triumphant with 92 points. Boyd Aveyard and Patsy were a close second, with 90 points.

Chloe Kemp secured first place in the Young Handler in Yard section. Jas Wells was first in the Lady Handler category, while Chloe Kemp claimed second spot.

Highest Point Score was awarded to Daniel Nowell. Boyd Aveyard was Runner Up.

Howard Crouch secured the Fastest Time of the day.

Organisers wanted to thank their sponsors for their support of the event. These included Owens Rural supplies, Clive Swanston, Barend Cronje, Tom Kirk, Bill Logan Bobcat, Lachlan Agencies, Kevin Miller, Sparra’S Grader, Moncrief Livestock, Moses and Son, Leanne’s Hair, Ag’N Vet, Condo Betta Home Living, Condo Property Plus, Col Hope, PJ BM Crouch, Stock Pro, Ray’s Auto, Vella Stockfeed, BW Deeves, Nick Packham, Elders Forbes, Shannon Barby Excavations, Forbes Livestock, Jim Johnson, Mark and Dani Ward, and Fletcher International.