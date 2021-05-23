EVOLUTION SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED

By Melissa Blewitt

Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements of students who have left Condobolin High School to undertake Tertiary education on a yearly basis.

Community and External Relations Officer, Renee Pettit, attended the Condobolin High School ANZAC Day and Special Awards Assembly on Friday, 23 April to present seven former students who are now studying at University with Evolution Mining Endeavour Scholarships.

The first scholarship was awarded to Jessica Brasnett, who is studying a Diploma of General Studies at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga. She is currently in her first year of study, and the award was accepted by her brother Matthew Brasnett on the day.

Will Coleman was the second Scholarship recipient. He is studying his Masters of Nutrition and Dietetics at the University of Wollongong. Will is now in his fifth year of study. Mrs Lindy Moon accepted the Scholarship on Will’s behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Linzi Whiley, who is studying a Bachelor of Medical and Bachelor of Cognitive and Brain Science at Macquarie University. She is in her first year of study. Her, mother, Mrs Michelle Whiley, accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Lara Noll, who is studying a Bachelor of Visual Communications and Design at the University of Newcastle, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her first year of study. Her sister, Mia Noll accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Tessa Noll also received a Scholarship. She is studying a Bachelor of Law/Psychology at the University of Wollongong. She is currently in her fifth year of study. Her sister, Mia Noll accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Laura Waller, who is studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science at the University of NSW, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her first year of study. Her mother, Rachel Waller, accepted the award on her behalf.

Madeleine Waller was the final Scholarship recipient. She is studying a Bachelor of Medicine at the University of NSW. She is currently in her third year of study. Her mother, Rachel Waller, accepted the award on her behalf.