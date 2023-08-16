Evolution Mining supports and celebrates the achievements of students who have left Condobolin High School to undertake Tertiary education on a yearly basis.

Community and External Relations Officer, Renee Pettit, attended the Condobolin High School Semester One Celebration Assembly on Thursday, 20 July to present seven former students who are now studying at University with Evolution Mining Endeavour Scholarships.

The first scholarship was awarded to Madeline Waller She is studying a Bachelor of Medicine at the University of NSW. She is currently in her fifth year of study. Her mother, Rachel Waller, accepted the award on her behalf.

Linzi Whiley was the second Scholarship recipient. is studying a Bachelor of Medical and Bachelor of Cognitive and Brain Science at Macquarie University. She is in her fourth year of study. Lachlan Access Program (LAP) Head Teacher Melissa Rees accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Laura Waller who is studying a Bachelor of Psychological Science at the University of NSW. She is currently in her third year of study. Her mother, Rachel Waller, accepted the award on her behalf.

Jessica Brasnett, who is studying a Bachelor of Education (Kindergarten to Year 12) at Charles Sturt University Wagga Wagga, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her third year of study. Condobolin High School English/HSIE Teacher Kylie Hope accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Darcy Hope also received a Scholarship. He is studying a Bachelor of Communications at Charles Sturt University Bathurst. He is currently in his second year of study. His sister, Ella Hope, accepted the Scholarship on his behalf.

Brittany Jones, who is studying a Bachelor of Nursing at Charles Sturt University Bathurst, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her second year of study. Condobolin High School Educator Miss Jess Borsovszky accepted the award on her behalf.

A Scholarship was also given to Caitlin Keen, who is studying a Bachelor of Criminal Justice at Charles Sturt University Bathurst. She is currently in her second year of study. Her mother Elizabeth Keen accepted the award on her behalf.

Ella Davis, who is studying a Bachelor of Design at the Whitehouse Institute, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her second year of study. Condobolin High School English/HSIE Teacher Kylie Hope accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Billie O’Bryan also received a Scholarship. She is studying a Bachelor of Environmental Science and Management at Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie. She is currently in her first year of study. Her sister, Gemma O’Bryan, accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.

Kiara Harris, who is studying a Bachelor of Science (Psychology) at the University of Canberra, was another recipient of a Scholarship. She is currently in her first year of study.

Kinsley Wood was the final Scholarship recipient. She is studying a Bachelor of Educational Studies at the University of New England. She is currently in her first year of study. Lachlan Access Program (LAP) Head Teacher Melissa Rees accepted the Scholarship on her behalf.