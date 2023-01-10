EUGOWRA FLOOD RELIEF STALL

The Eugowra Flood Relief Markets were held outside the local Foodworks on Friday 9th December.

The markets were created for the community to come together and raise funds for the people of Eugowra after being affected by the flooding that occurred last month. All proceeds from the markets are being donated directly to those in Eugowra.

“We know that this amazing little community is always putting their hand into their pocket to help others out and we also know that it is literally the craziest time of the year. But in the season of giving we wanted to do something as a small gift from our little town, to those impacted by the recent chaotic floods” read a post by Tottenham resident Sally Fitzalan.

Locals donated plants, books, baked goods and other food, prizes for the raffle and their time to help raise money for the cause.

The raffle was drawn on Sunday 18th December. Below is the winners and their prizes:

$200 Liberty Fuel Voucher – Narelle Brown; Hand Crochet rug by Pam Tiyce – Jean Torsch; Outdoor Patio Setting (Two whittier chairs and a small table) – Jenny Day; $50 voucher to Tottenham Hotel – Trish Vincent; Potted plant from Jean Korsch and Garden succulents from Mary Bowen – Anne O’Hara; Hamper from Foodworks – Mary McChick; Swimming pack from Tottenham Pool – Tara Stewart; Metal farm scene from Tottenham Post Office and Bug zapper from Tottenham Post Office – Stacey Jarvis.

After a successful street stall, the community raised $2,685 cash and $250 in cheques, with a total of $2,935 for the community of Eugowra.

Source and Image Credits: Sally Fitzalan via Tottenham/Albert/Tullamore Noticeboard Facebook Group with permission.