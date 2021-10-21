ETIWANDA TOP TO $24,000 AND RECORD AVERAGE

Buyers turned up from across the region to the Etiwanda on farm sale held on Friday the 1st of October.

With a top price of $24,000 and a sale average of $4,887, the sale achieved a total clearance of 106 rams on offer. This represented a $1,672 increase on the average of last year.

Stud Principals Megan and Andrew Mosely said “We were humbled by the support shown at our sale and we are proud of our Etiwanda team our rams and our operation. We have spent twenty-years focussing on performance in our environmental conditions which have produced a standout line of rams that are not only looked good but were highly sought for stud and commercial operations” The Mosley’s said. “It was clear that buyers were chasing animals with better performance data.”

The top price ram was Lot 69 (Etiwanda 204123) for $24000.00 to joint purchasers Australis White Dorpers & Bunnerungie White Dorpers.

“204123 is a beautiful ram, with a nice set of ASBV’s and we wish these purchasers every success with him!” the Mosely’s said.

The Robertson Family from Hillston were the volume buyers on the day. The new clients bought nine rams averaging $4,111. While Tom and Debra Gaston, Balranald, who were return buyers, bought eight rams to a $5125average.

A selection of other rams sold for over $7,000. Lot 89, 204797 sold for $10,000, Lot 10, 204476 and lot 57, 204752 sold for $9,000 while Lot 6, 204407 went for $8,500 and lot 105, 204412 for $8,000.

“Thankyou to all involved in putting this day on. Thankyou especially to our buyers and underbidders, we truly appreciate your support of our program. The sale day was a massive day and one to be remembered! We spent the weekend recovering and then we started to get on with the job of bringing you another great team of rams in 2022.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Russell, Cobar.