EOI’s sought to establish a panel for Works Depot

Lachlan Shire Council is calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to establish a panel of trade subcontractors and suppliers to complete the construction of a new Works Depot in Condobolin.

Successful applicants will be invited by the Construction Manager to price particular components of the work to be carried out. Assessment of prices will be administered by the Construction Manager in accordance with Council’s Procurement Policy FIN008 and Local Preference Purchasing Policy GEN005.

It is anticipated that the work will be carried out between September 2024 and August 2025.

EOI documents are available in digital format on our website or by contacting Carolyne Marchant: email carolyne.marchant@lachlan.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6895 1900 between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

EOI must be submitted in accordance with the requirements set out in the EOI documentation and received by Council no later than 4:00pm Thursday, 24 June 2024.

Lachlan Shire Council Press Release.