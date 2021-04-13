ENTER ANZAC DAY AWARDS

By Melissa Blewitt

Students in Condobolin and across the Parkes electorate are being encouraged to learn about veteran service and Australian wartime history by taking part in a national Anzac Day competition.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said the Anzac Day Schools’ Awards are about honouring the service and sacrifice of Australians from the First World War to modern day conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

“Australia has a rich military history and the Anzac Day Schools’ Awards are an opportunity for students in the Parkes electorate to learn more about our contribution over the years,” he explained.

“The awards also help ensure our future generations grow up with a recognition and respect for the sacrifice of all who have served in the protection of our country and way of life.”

The theme for this year’s awards is ‘What does commemoration look like in your community?’

“With the cancellation of Anzac Day services across the country last year, communities were forced to adapt and find different ways to commemorate – whether that was driveway tributes, or watching the service at home on television,” Mr Coulton stated.

“The theme for the awards centres on the importance of commemorations and asks students to look at how society and commemorations have changed over time.

“I encourage all schools across the Parkes electorate to take part in this competition and I look forward to seeing what students come up with.”

The national winner’s school will receive $5,000, a trophy and a certificate. There will also be state and territory winners, with the schools receiving $3,000 and a certificate. Winners in the special categories will receive $2,000 and a certificate.

Entries for the awards are now open and will close on Wednesday, 30 June 2021. For further information, including on award categories, judging, criteria and how to apply visit the Anzac Portal website – https://anzacportal.dva.gov.au/research-education/competitions/anzac-day-schools-awards