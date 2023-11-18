ENJOYING THE LAST FRIDAY PICTURE SHOW

The Last Friday Picture Show in conjunction with the Condobolin and District Historical Society screened a showing of ‘Seriously Red’ at the Callara Community Theatre on Friday, 27 October. Many residents enjoyed the rowdy and rambunctious musical. According to www.imdb.com “Red (Krew Boylan) is at a crossroads in her life. A vivacious and hilarious redhaired woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem, she pours herself a cup of ambition and trades her 9-to-5 career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator. After misreading her work party’s dress code, Red tumbles outta bed into a new world of tribute artists and impersonators in her wild and messy journey that includes romancing a Kenny Rogers impersonator. Red has to lose herself in order to find herself.” Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.