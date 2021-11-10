ENJOYING THE ‘CUP’ IN CONDO

The local community donned their best outfits and showcased their fascinators during Melbourne Cup celebrations in Condobolin on Tuesday, 2 November. The Condobolin RSL Club held a luncheon, while the United Hospital Auxiliary held a Melbourne Cup fundraiser at the Condobolin Sports Club. The High Tea and luncheon were enjoyed by all those who attended. Those in Condobolin, along with the rest of the nation, were eager to back a winner.

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.