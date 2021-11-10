ENJOYING THE ‘CUP’ IN CONDO

Sue Bell, Jill Broadley, Ros L'Estrange and Dianne Smith.
Posted By: Hayley
November 10, 2021
The local community donned their best outfits and showcased their fascinators during Melbourne Cup celebrations in Condobolin on Tuesday, 2 November. The Condobolin RSL Club held a luncheon, while the United Hospital Auxiliary held a Melbourne Cup fundraiser at the Condobolin Sports Club. The High Tea and luncheon were enjoyed by all those who attended. Those in Condobolin, along with the rest of the nation, were eager to back a winner.
Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Allison Manwaring and Symone Hudson.
Robyn McAneney, Susan Coombes and Rhonda Williamson were all smiles at the Condobolin RSL Club Melbourne Cup Luncheon. Rhonda was wearing an original creation by Cody Yetman.
Kay Ticehurst. Robyn Ries and Daik Gavel enjoyed the UH High Tea at the Condobolin Sports Club.
Karyn White and Lindy Hall.
Dawn Jones and Pam Nicholl enjoyed the UHA Melbourne Cup High Tea at the Condobolin Sports Club.
Samantha Haworth, Hayes Davis, Flynn Brasnett and Debra Brasnett.
Lorraine L’Estrange and Lindy Watt.
Stella Buckland and Edwina Coffey.