ENJOYING THE BEDGERABONG RACES

It was perfect weather Saturday 19th February as 2000 people turned up to see Valadyium win the Total Wear Solutions AUSTRALIA Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club Cup.

Ten of the 54 horses at the races ran in the Cup with the track rated a good 3, and Valadyium, ridden by William Stanley and trained by Connie Greig, made his owners proud.

The good news for Bedgerabong was Dean and Zac Fuller, from Total Wear Solutions, confirming that they will continue sponsoring the Bedgerabong Cup for a further two years.

A first this year for Bedgerabong Picnics was a bonus for all unplaced horses. This was well received and trainers were very appreciative of the extra cash to take home.