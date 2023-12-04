ENJOYING FESTIVE FUN AT SACC PLAYGROUP

There was plenty of festive fun at the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup on Tuesday, 14 November. Children enjoyed creating wonderful Christmas craft. The SACC Playgroup is held at Condobolin Public School on Tuesdays during school terms from 10am to 12pm. Entry is via the West Gate (William Street) – for entry after 10.05am please go through the School Office. Playgroup is free, but it is asked that you bring along a hat and water bottle. Morning tea will be provided. Transport to SACC Playgroup is available – Please contact Lachlan and Western Regional Services on 6895 3301 if you would like a lift to Playgroup. For more information contact SACC Facilitator Heidi Ritchie on 02 6895 2134 or email her at Heidi.Johnson@det.nsw.edu.au Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.