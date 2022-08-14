ENJOYING A MOVIE SCREENING AT THEATRE

A screening of ‘The Drover’s Wife’ was held as part of the Last Friday Picture Show at the Callara Community Theatre on Friday, 29 July. The event was hosted by the Condobolin High School P and C. The Drover’s Wife is based around a lonely bush woman struggling to raise her children and run the family farm while her husband is away. The story is set in 1893 in the Australian outback. Molly Johnson (Leah Purcell), heavily pregnant and alone with her children on a farm far from town, knows her place only too well. Nevertheless, she doesn’t let it get her down. She does everything to protect her children. Everything. The film is directed and written by Leah Purcell, who also stars in this Australian drama. Purcell is supported by Rob Collins and Sam Reid.