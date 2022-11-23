ENJOYING A FABULOUS DEBUTANTE BALL

Around 200 people gathered at the Condobolin RLS Club Auditorium last Saturday night (5 November), to see nine lovely ladies and their partners, shine at the 2022 Combined Anglican and St Joseph’s P and F Debutante Ball. Reverend Natalie Quince, All Saints Anglican Church, Condobolin, received the Debs. She was accompanied by 2022 Matron of Honour Ms Joanne Tomlinson. Other members of the official party were Mrs Nicole Leighton (Treasurer of the St Joseph’s P and F), and Principal of St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Ms Natasha Brotherton. A special thank you was also extended to Mr Harold (Ally) Coe, CEO of the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, for WCC’s generous contribution to the Ball. Flower girl was Emily Lister, who is the daughter of Karen Worthington and Jason Lister, and Page Boy was Samuel Tyson, the son of Vicki and Tom Tyson. After the Debs were received by Reverend Natasha Quince, they and their partners then took part in the Presentation Dance, a variation of The Pride of Erin. Dance instructors Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla worked so expertly with the Debs and their partners to create a graceful performance. The debutantes and their partners danced to the song ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran. Reverend Natalie Quince, of the Anglican Church, then addressed the crowd and officially declared the Ball open. Jessica Hutchings escorted by her partner Joel Nagle, responded on behalf of the debutantes. The proceedings then moved to the cutting of the cake. This year Halle B-Williams and her partner Xavier Grimshaw had the honour of cutting the cake, which was generously donated by Halle’s family and made by Lisa Elias. At the end of the formalities, the audience was treated to a special dance performance by dance instructors Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.