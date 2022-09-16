ENGINEERING STUDENTS TEACH WORKSHOP

On Tuesday 30th August, Tottenham Central School was visited by a group of enthusiastic engineering students from the University of New South Wales, who worked with students from Years 5 to 10.

These volunteers are part of the Engineers Without Borders-School Outreach Program which focuses on hands-on workshops that explore real challenges in developing countries. This program also aims to demonstrate the many options for a future that embraces human-centered engineering and related STEM vocations.

They ran three different workshops on the day, each of which provided the students with some different ways science and engineering concepts can be used in real-world applications.

If you’re interested in knowing more about the workshop modules that the students were involved in visit https://unswschools.wixsite.com/ewb-unsw/

Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School’s Facebook Page.