It’s the end of an era for Mark and Kathy Thorpe.

They have been the Managers of the Condobolin Swimming Pool for the past 27 years but are now moving on to new challenges.

Mr and Mrs Thorpe spent their last day the Pool on Sunday, 26 March surrounded by family and friends, who dropped by for a chat, a drink and to say farewell.

“The pool closes for the season on Sunday afternoon, and it will be our final day,” a post on the Condobolin Swimming Pool Facebook Page read.

“We have been very spoilt this last week. The early morning lap swimmers cooked us a delicious breakfast this morning. We had a light lunch at the Council Chambers and lunch and dinner with the Aqua ladies. We have been given lovely gifts and many kind words.

“The pool has been our second home for 27 years and many of you are almost family.”

Mr and Mrs Thorpe also were recognised by Lachlan Shire Council for their dedication to the community at a light lunch on Wednesday, 22 March.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM thanked Mr and Mrs Thorpe for their efforts over the past 27 years and wished them well in their future endeavours. Director of Infrastructure Services Adrian Milne also paid tribute to the Thorpe’s dedication to the community and presented them with gifts and a bunch of flowers.

Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM acknowledged the Thorpe’s commitment saying, “It is uncommon these days to see people working in the same service industry as Mark and Kathy have done for the last 27 years. The Condobolin Swimming Pool has a great reputation across the district for the way the water and grounds are kept and it is a credit to them for the care and commitment they have shown to Council and the community.”

“While Mark and Kathy have said they will continue to live in Condobolin the benefit of their knowledge and the service they have provided will be sorely missed by the community. On behalf of Council I would like to thank Mark and Kathy for their work as the managers of the Condobolin Swimming Pool and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Both Mr and Mrs Thorpe said it was nice to be acknowledged for their roles as managers of the Condobolin Pool, and that they had worked extremely hard to create a facility that was renowned throughout the district.

The community also has many fond memories of Mrs and Mrs Thorpe, which they shared via social media.

“As the last weekend approaches for the Condo Pool season, staff, students, and families of Condobolin Public School, would like to publicly extend acknowledgement and appreciation to Mark and Kathy Thorpe for the wonderful support they have provided to our students for the last 27 years,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.

“They have supported our students with swimming and water safety lessons as well as providing a wonderful, safe space for fun and family entertainment.

“We wish them all the best for their retirement and hope they enjoy the lifetime of ‘weekends’ ahead of them.

“Thank you, Kathy and Mark!”

As their final duty, Mr and Mrs Thorpe held a training session for those students who are heading off to State Swimming Carnivals on Monday, 27 March.