End of an era as Michael Malouf retires after 47 years

By Melissa Blewitt

After 47 years of answering emergency calls, protecting lives and serving the Condobolin community, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 firefighter Michael (Mal) Malouf has hung up his helmet for the final time.

Joining the Condobolin Fire Brigade in 1979, Mr Malouf, firefighter number 259008, has dedicated almost five decades to the local station, including 19 years serving as Captain from 2007 until 2026.

From rescuing a man trapped in a mine shaft to responding to dangerous goods train derailments and major fires, Mr Malouf has witnessed some of the district’s most challenging emergencies throughout his remarkable career.

His service was celebrated on Wednesday, 28 October, when firefighters at Condobolin Station 259 put aside their usual drill activities to recognise their retiring Captain and reflect on his contribution to the brigade and wider community.

Among the most memorable incidents was the rescue of John Couchman from a mine shaft in September 1996, when Mr Malouf helped pull him to safety.

Four years earlier, in July 1992, he was among those who responded to a train derailment near the Condobolin airport involving a large quantity of cyanide. Mr Malouf assisted in recovering an estimated 40 to 42 tonnes from the train’s 120-tonne load.

In January 2007, he attended another serious derailment at Euabalong West, where a train carrying two 2,200-litre tanks of sodium cyanide and 12 wagons of mixed dangerous goods derailed.

Closer to home, Mr Malouf was also part of the firefighting crew that extinguished the fire at Condobolin’s Renown Theatre in Bathurst Street in January 2012.

These incidents represent just a handful of the emergencies he has attended throughout his 47 years with the brigade.

However, Mr Malouf’s contribution to Condobolin has extended well beyond emergency response.

During his years as Captain, he was responsible for helping ensure firefighters were trained, prepared and equipped to respond when the community needed them most.

His leadership involved countless hours of training, maintaining operational readiness, mentoring fellow firefighters and passing on the knowledge gained through decades of frontline experience.

His commitment to the brigade was also a family affair, with his daughter, Jasmine Malouf (Sutton), serving alongside him at Station 259 between 2007 and 2013.

Away from emergency duties, Mr Malouf was also a familiar face at community events. He took part in numerous Anzac Day marches, marking a significant contribution to the town’s annual commemorations, and brought Christmas cheer to generations of local children by playing Santa Claus for over 20 years.

His involvement in these traditions reflected the important place the brigade holds within the Condobolin community and the many ways its members contribute beyond their emergency service responsibilities.

For the firefighters who have served alongside him, his retirement marks the departure of a respected leader whose influence will continue to be felt at the station for years to come.

Station 259 paid tribute to his commitment, leadership and willingness to share his experience with successive generations of firefighters.

The brigade acknowledged that being a firefighter involved much more than responding to emergency calls, with regular training, preparation and teamwork essential to protecting the community.

Mr Malouf’s years as Captain also brought the additional responsibility of guiding his crew through difficult situations and ensuring they were prepared for whatever challenges arose.

For almost half a century, he has been one of the familiar faces residents could rely upon when emergencies struck, often responding at times when others were seeking safety.

His dedication reflects the vital role local firefighters play in regional communities, where emergency services personnel frequently give up time with family and friends to help others.

The members of Station 259 congratulated Mr Malouf on his retirement and thanked him for his 47 years of commitment to the station and the Condobolin community.

After such an extraordinary period of service, Mr Malouf can now look forward to a well-earned change of pace, leaving behind a lasting legacy of leadership, community involvement and dedication to protecting others.