EMPOWERING PARTICIPANTS AT WORKSHOP

A Strong Aboriginal Women’s workshop was run at the Wiradjuri Centre from Monday, 5 September until Friday, 9 September.

Education Centre Against Violence (ECAV) Community Educators Pam Greer and Virginnia Elliott ran the program. Western NSW Local Health District Rural and Drought Support Team Peer Worker Susan Baxter coordinated the project with backing from the Central West Family Support Group in Condobolin.

ECAV is a state wide unit responsible for workforce development in the specialist areas of prevention and response to violence, abuse and neglect.

It was the first in a series of three workshops that will be held in Condobolin.

Workshop One, which was titled Strong Aboriginal Women: “Breaking the Silence about Family Violence” examined common community attitudes and the nature, extent and dynamics of domestic violence.

The other two that will be held will be Workshop Two: Strong Aboriginal Women: “Supporting Communities to Recover from Sexual Assault”; and Workshop Three: Strong Aboriginal Women: “Understanding your Rights with the Law”. They are expected to be held in October and November this year.

Uncle Dick Richards gave the Welcome to Country at the event. He also gave a demonstration of Boomerang Throwing.

Ms Baxter said the workshops are educational programs that have been developed to improve access to services for assistance with domestic, family, and sexual violence.

“The programs recognise the strength, resilience and capacity of Aboriginal women and have been developed to provide support to enable them to continue their role in sustaining families and communities,” she explained.

“The idea of the workshops is to raise awareness to create change. It is educating our daughters and sisters that DV is not okay, and it is not the victim’s fault- believe and listen to her story and support her.

“It is also about creating networks throughout the Community to build strong women. It will also encourage women to engage with the legal process.”

Ms Baxter added she wanted to extend her thanks to Central West Family Support Group for supporting the program

“Participants were frontline staff, for example Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Drug and Alcohol Worker, Peer Support and Domestic Violence Workers as well as some women from the community,” she stated.

“All said they were glad they came to the Workshop as they didn’t know about all aspects of Domestic Violence.”

Ms Greer and Ms Elliott said the workshop was about Aboriginal women connecting and talking about keeping themselves and children safe from domestic and family violence and child abuse and helping women to say no to violence.

“This was a time to talk about very difficult things – we had Domestic Violence survivors telling their stories and participants were able to watch informative videos,” they advised.

“Police from Parkes and Dubbo addressed the workshop and gave helpful information on what to do when going to report a Domestic Violence report.

“It is very difficult for someone to find the courage to go to Police, so it is important to give support and for them to know they are not alone at such a time.

“A message we want to get out there is that there are safe spaces in Condobolin and there are supportive people in Condobolin. There might not be a big sign saying this but we need the community to know this.

“One of our most important messages is that we need to believe the woman, listen to the woman, and support the woman.

“Victims of Domestic Violence are mostly women, but we acknowledge some men are also victims.

“One of the worst things you can do is be judgemental of people. It is a human response to look at something and make a judgement, but we don’t have to act on it. The victims get blamed.

“Questions like why did they not leave? are asked in total ignorance of what is happening in the lives of the victim. Ignorance of the fact the woman may be being threatened, has nowhere to go and has no money – the full facts are not known as those details may be closely guarded by the victim.

“One woman a week is murdered due to Domestic Violence. We are trying to dispel the bad beliefs that a woman or a man can just get out. Why she or he stays is extremely complicated. The most dangerous time for a woman is when she leaves – that is when a lot of them are murdered.

“We want to acknowledge how important is it to have really connected and committed people like Susan to help run programs in towns like Condobolin. We are very grateful to all those who have been a part of the workshop and to have been part of such an empowering journey.”

ECAV has been established for over 35 years and provides statewide face to face and online worker training, community awareness and development programs, agency and policy consultation, clinical supervision and resource development for NSW Health, other government and non-government organisations.

It manages a number of statewide NSW Health workforce development initiatives such as the Adult Sexual Assault Medical and Forensic Care; Violence, Abuse and Neglect Specialist Support and Counselling Services; Aboriginal Family Wellbeing and Violence Prevention Network; Domestic Violence Routine Screening Implementation and Child Protection Facilitator Training.

Their vision is of a highly effective multi-sectorial workforce (inclusive of NSW Health) that is well equipped with the skills and knowledge to prevent interpersonal violence, and to identify and respond to children, young people and adults who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, Aboriginal family violence and childhood physical or emotional abuse and neglect. They have a vision of a coordinated and responsive system and a workforce that has the capacity to improve the health and wellbeing for victim/survivors.