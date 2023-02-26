EMMA TAKES OUT THE TOP EWE TITLE

Emma Northey has taken out the 2023 Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition.

The day dawned cool and bright, with six entrants taking part.

Judges for the day were Spike Orr from Gundarimbah Merino Stud, Parkes, James Osborne who is a Sheep and Wool Specialist with AWN, Deniliquin and Baylee Stapleton as a Junior judge who is the Overseer and Stud Sales Assistant from Pooginook Merino Stud, Jerilderie.

Emma’s flock of Belswick blood 20.5 micron ewes, had a nine kilogram average wool cut per head, 122 per cent lambing and a yield of 69 per cent. The flock was classed by Michael Elmes.

Emma presented a flock of extremely well grown and highly productive ewes.

“Their sheer size and volume of wool cut ensure a capacity to have a lot of wool, meat and lambs as a dual purpose flock in a mixed farming enterprise,” a statement from organisers said.

Judge Spike Orr commented they “are a line of exceptional young ewes that would be very sought after in any saleyard in the country” and James Osborne said “these ewes are a credit to Emma’s enthusiasm and effort.” Second place went to Justin and Natalie McCarten with their One Oak blood ewes. These were also classed by Michael Elmes.

“They are 20.1 micron, seven kilograms per head average wool cut, with a yield of 66 per cent and a lambing percentage of 105 per cent. The judges were impressed with their big heavy barrel and ability to cut plenty of high quality wool. They are a highly productive, good even line of ewes and a credit to all,” organisers explained.

Maree Stockman and her Lachlan blood ewes, classed by Glen Rubie claimed third spot. They were 19 micron and cut 8.5 kilograms of wool per head at 62 per cent yield.

“They impressed the judges with their white, high quality wool on great skins, fantastic structure and carcase. These ewes have a joining percentage of 108 per cent lambing which offers plenty of lambs for the dual purpose merino trade,” organisers said.

The Encouragement Award was presented to Betty and Philip Hall who had a good line of beautifully presented, well grown ewes with excellent constitution and quality white, well crimped wool.

Their flock of Avenel blood ewes were 19.4 micron with a 5.2 kilogram cut per head at six months shearing which yielded 75 per cent. They were classed by Colin McCrabb. The People’s Choice award went to Maree Stockman. This award goes to the breeder who the spectators vote as having the best flock.

The competition was very well supported by sponsors and spectators. Around 40 spectators followed the competition around, with some travelling from as far as Victoria to attend.