EMILY SECURES SCHOLARSHIP TO CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

Condobolin High School’s Emily Wood has been selected as a recipient of a very prestigious University Scholarship program.

She showed a great deal of initiative and determination to be selected as one of very few students around the world to receive a 50 per cent Scholarship to attend a summer school program at Cambridge University in July/ August this year.

Emily had to write an essay about one of history’s most significant inventions – she chose the light bulb. Her contribution was one of 5,000 entries.

“Her essay was so well constructed and thoughtfully considered that she has been selected to benefit from this amazing international opportunity to travel to England, participate for two weeks in classes at Cambridge and will attain a graduate certificate as a result,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“This is just absolutely brilliant and will allow Emily to undergo academic rigour at a prestigious university very few people will ever have the fortune to experience.

“Congratulations Emily – we cannot wait to hear about your adventures!!” Principal Wendy Scarce is brimming with excitement about student’s achievements.

“The past week has been nothing short of amazing – absolutely amazing,” she wrote on a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

“Our students have been excelling across all arenas – academic, vocational, sporting, leadership, performing arts – we have seen the absolute best of what our kids are capable of achieving.

“It truly has been one of those weeks when, as a teacher, as a Principal, I could not be more proud of our school, our community and our kids.

“And it is only Term One – I can only imagine what the rest of the year will bring and I cannot wait!”