EMILY IS COMMITTED TO MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Condobolin’s Emily Sinderberry is committed to making a difference in her local community and business landscape.

She was born and bred in Condobolin, spent seven years away at boarding school in Bathurst and then returned home. She has been back in the Lachlan Shire for four years now.

Emily runs a bookkeeping business which is mostly based online. “I offer bookkeeping, software setup and training, data entry and office management/systems streamlining services,” she explained.

“My business is tailored to rural clients; however, I service clients across Australia in a range of industries and enjoy the variety.” Apart from her own business interests, Emily is on the committee of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce and the Condobolin Picnic Race Club.

“I enjoy supporting our community in whatever way I can,” she stated.

“This year I am really keen to get business awards up and running for Condobolin through the Chamber of Commerce and I would like to support the continuation of the Western Business Forum.” Emily has also secured The Seed Scheme program for the Lachlan Shire which is a 12-month program run by The Rural Woman.

“There is an opportunity for 10 women in our shire to receive business support (for both new businesses and existing businesses) in a range of areas, as well as being a vital part of a pod of local rural women who are passionate about business and can continue to support each other,” she said.

Emily says growing up on the land has taught her to be very independent and to love hard work, and from this comes her desire to help fellow local business people.

“I thrive on supporting local and rural businesses wherever I can and particularly, in supporting women in business,” she affirmed. “I want to support the future of our shire and local communities, and I believe I can do this through ensuring all business owners are well equipped with knowledge and resources to grow themselves and their business.

“I also enjoy the atmosphere generated when local people feel successful and are thriving in their own lives.”

The past few years have been particularly tough for local businesses. The recent drought, compounded by the current COVID-19 situation, has had a devastating effect.

“Our local businesses have been extremely resilient throughout testing times of prolonged drought and then Covid-19,” according to Emily.

“Our local business owners should be proud of themselves for getting through these times and utilise that energy to take advantage of the good times that are on their way.”

Emily says businesspeople should ensure their business is adaptable and enjoy the journey.

“It doesn’t always work out the way it was planned,” she mused. “Enjoy business even in tough times because we all know it does get better and often you will come out of tough times stronger than at the start. Keep the passion alive and support each other to ensure long-term sustainability.”

While times have been difficult of late, Emily has a message of hope for the wider community.

“Our community needs to remain positive and plan for the good times that are coming to maximise success. Support each other in any way possible because collaboration will be the key to drive long-term success in the Lachlan region.”

