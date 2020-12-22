EMBRACING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

By Melissa Blewitt

Evolution staff at Cowal really have embraced the Christmas spirit.

They proved they have ‘hearts of gold’, by gifting $5,000 worth of Why Leave Town (WLT) cards to St Vincent de Paul in Condobolin on Tuesday, 8 December to help those who need it most this festive season.

Staff wanted to help those in need, so they chose to donate to St Vincent de Paul across Condobolin, Forbes and Parkes.

After the gold mine’s annual Christmas Party was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, employees were given a number of alternatives for how the leftover funding could be spent and as a result, the business was urged to give money to those who might be struggling this festive season.

Community Relations specialist Steff Wills and Officer – Community and External Relations Renee Pettit delivered the WLT Cards to Vice President – St Vincent de Paul- St Joseph’s Conference, Condobolin Helen Atkinson and Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Branch President Jeffery Grogan on 8 December.

“St Vincent de Paul, St Joseph’s Conference, Condobolin, were quite overwhelmed when Renee and Stephanie from Evolution Mines, presented them with $5,000 worth of WLT cards,” Mrs Atkinson stated. “They explained that employees of these mines were unable to do many of the things they would normally do during the year.

“They decided the money they had for their activities and are unable to use, be given to volunteers and charities to do with as they see fit. We thank them all most sincerely for this extremely generous gesture/donation. It will certainly be used to brighten the day of many people in our area.”

Ms Wills said Christmas could be a stressful time for many, with fires, Covid-19 and years of drought making 2020 especially challenging.

“It’s been a really tough year for a lot of people,” she explained. “This is just one way we can help out at Cowal and we’re really proud to be part of a community that has driven that call for support.

Many of the people that work out at Evolution really do have hearts of gold.”