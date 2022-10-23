ELLIE HAS FUN AT ZOO

Ellie Dwyer was the lucky winner of the Family Pass to the Taronga Western Plains Zoo competition that was held earlier in the year. She visited the Zoo on Monday, 3 October with her family, and had a great time. There was plenty to see including monkeys, elephants, giraffes, and the Zoo’s three new Lion cubs Amali, Mara and Imani. “Amali is very confident and shows a strong love for food,” www.taronga.org.au says. “Mara is audacious and has a playful behaviour of flicking her tail around like a helicopter when she is showing her confidence. “And Imani is the quieter one who prefers to wait and see before making any decisions.” The three playful cubs were born in early April 2022, and are now at home in the Zoo’s Lion Pride Lands habitat with mum Marion and dad Lwasi.